Deep Diamond Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 75.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in June 2023 down 75.95% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 31.59% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2023 up 6.06% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

Deep Diamond EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.76 in June 2022.

Deep Diamond shares closed at 6.04 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -75.30% returns over the last 6 months and 10.22% over the last 12 months.