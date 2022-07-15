Deep Diamond Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore, up 5811.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore in June 2022 up 5811.37% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022 up 1463.69% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022 up 1750% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Deep Diamond EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2021.

Deep Diamond shares closed at 31.55 on July 14, 2022 (BSE)