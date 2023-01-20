English
    Deep Diamond Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore, up 232.1% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deep Diamond India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore in December 2022 up 232.1% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 up 11905.88% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 up 8700% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    Deep Diamond EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.

    Deep Diamond shares closed at 15.25 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 317.81% returns over the last 6 months and 937.41% over the last 12 months.

    Deep Diamond India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.502.870.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.502.870.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.670.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.290.10--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.811.46-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.060.05
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.140.160.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.820.42-0.05
    Other Income0.060.150.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.880.570.01
    Interest0.050.01--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.830.560.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.830.560.01
    Tax0.220.140.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.610.430.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.610.430.01
    Equity Share Capital4.813.203.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.271.330.02
    Diluted EPS1.271.330.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.271.330.02
    Diluted EPS1.271.330.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
