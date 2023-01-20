Deep Diamond Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore, up 232.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore in December 2022 up 232.1% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 up 11905.88% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 up 8700% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Deep Diamond EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.

Deep Diamond shares closed at 15.25 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 317.81% returns over the last 6 months and 937.41% over the last 12 months.