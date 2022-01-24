Deep Diamond Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, up 44.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in December 2021 up 44.04% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 81.18% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 87.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

Deep Diamond EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2020.

Deep Diamond shares closed at 15.24 on January 21, 2022 (BSE)