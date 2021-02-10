Deep Diamond Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 14.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in December 2020 down 14.09% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 up 66.26% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 up 300% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Deep Diamond EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2019.

Deep Diamond shares closed at 13.70 on December 09, 2020 (BSE)