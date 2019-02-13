Deep Diamond Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, up 58.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deep Diamond India are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in December 2018 up 58.56% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 up 79.96% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 up 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.
Deep Diamond shares closed at 10.10 on January 31, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Deep Diamond India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.45
|0.24
|0.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.45
|0.24
|0.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.27
|0.31
|0.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|--
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.12
|-0.10
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.07
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|-0.09
|-0.13
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.07
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.05
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.05
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|3.20
|3.20
|3.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.08
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.08
|-0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.08
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.08
|-0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited