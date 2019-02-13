Deep Diamond Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, up 58.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in December 2018 up 58.56% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 up 79.96% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 up 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

Deep Diamond shares closed at 10.10 on January 31, 2019 (BSE)