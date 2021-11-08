MARKET NEWS

Decorous Invest Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 50% Y-o-Y

November 08, 2021 / 04:32 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Decorous Investment & Trading Co. are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in September 2021 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021 down 43.7% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020.

Decorous Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2020.

Decorous Invest shares closed at 16.80 on November 04, 2021 (BSE)

Decorous Investment & Trading Co.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations0.030.030.02
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.030.030.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.040.030.02
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.020.010.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.01-0.02
Other Income0.040.040.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.030.02
Interest----0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.030.02
Exceptional Items----0.00
P/L Before Tax0.010.030.02
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.030.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.030.02
Equity Share Capital3.453.453.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.030.080.05
Diluted EPS0.030.080.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.030.080.05
Diluted EPS0.030.080.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Decorous Invest #Decorous Investment & Trading Co. #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
first published: Nov 8, 2021 04:11 pm

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

