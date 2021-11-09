Decorous Invest Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 50% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in September 2021 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021 down 43.7% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020.

Decorous Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2020.

Decorous Invest shares closed at 17.05 on November 08, 2021 (BSE)