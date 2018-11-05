Decorous Invest Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 83.33% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2018 down 83.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018 down 108.69% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018 down 100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2017.

Decorous Invest shares closed at 14.96 on November 14, 2017 (BSE)