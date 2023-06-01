English
    Decorous Invest Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 8.98% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Decorous Investment & Trading Co. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 8.98% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 118.03% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 77.78% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

    Decorous Invest shares closed at 15.71 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.71% returns over the last 6 months and -21.45% over the last 12 months.

    Decorous Investment & Trading Co.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.120.030.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.120.030.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.02
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.120.010.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.010.05
    Other Income0.050.050.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.040.09
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.020.040.09
    Exceptional Items--0.00--
    P/L Before Tax0.020.040.09
    Tax0.03--0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.010.040.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.010.040.06
    Equity Share Capital3.453.453.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.110.18
    Diluted EPS-0.030.110.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.110.18
    Diluted EPS-0.030.110.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Decorous Invest #Decorous Investment & Trading Co. #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 01:47 pm