Decorous Invest Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 8.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 8.98% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 118.03% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 77.78% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

Decorous Invest shares closed at 15.71 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.71% returns over the last 6 months and -21.45% over the last 12 months.