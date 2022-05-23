Decorous Invest Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 32.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2022 up 32.81% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 185.04% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 228.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

Decorous Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2021.

Decorous Invest shares closed at 20.65 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.92% returns over the last 6 months