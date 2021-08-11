Decorous Invest Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 50% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2021 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 up 20.56% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Decorous Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2020.

Decorous Invest shares closed at 16.85 on August 10, 2021 (BSE)