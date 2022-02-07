Decorous Invest Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 33.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 179.54% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 175% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

Decorous Invest shares closed at 20.55 on February 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.80% returns over the last 6 months