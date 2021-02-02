Decorous Invest Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 50% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2020 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 up 69.47% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Decorous Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

Decorous Invest shares closed at 14.22 on July 22, 2020 (BSE)