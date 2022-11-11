Deco Mica Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.42 crore, up 21.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.42 crore in September 2022 up 21.47% from Rs. 18.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2022 up 14.36% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in September 2022 up 29.66% from Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2021.

Deco Mica EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in September 2021.

Deco Mica shares closed at 55.40 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 119.41% returns over the last 12 months.