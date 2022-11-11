English
    Deco Mica Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.42 crore, up 21.47% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deco Mica are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.42 crore in September 2022 up 21.47% from Rs. 18.46 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2022 up 14.36% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in September 2022 up 29.66% from Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2021.

    Deco Mica EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in September 2021.

    Deco Mica shares closed at 55.40 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 119.41% returns over the last 12 months.

    Deco Mica
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.4219.7118.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.4219.7118.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.7313.5111.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.49-1.850.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.152.111.79
    Depreciation0.330.320.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.764.663.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.950.960.81
    Other Income0.250.090.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.201.050.89
    Interest0.650.450.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.550.600.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.550.600.50
    Tax0.140.190.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.410.410.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.410.410.36
    Equity Share Capital4.204.204.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.990.980.86
    Diluted EPS0.990.980.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.990.980.86
    Diluted EPS0.990.980.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
