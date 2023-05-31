Deco Mica Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.97 crore, down 17.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.97 crore in March 2023 down 17.34% from Rs. 21.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2023 up 1099.41% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2023 up 263.38% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022.

Deco Mica EPS has increased to Rs. 2.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2022.

Deco Mica shares closed at 55.33 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.60% returns over the last 6 months and 29.73% over the last 12 months.