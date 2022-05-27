Deco Mica Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.74 crore, up 25.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.74 crore in March 2022 up 25.21% from Rs. 17.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 138% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022 down 39.32% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2021.

Deco Mica shares closed at 42.65 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 77.71% returns over the last 6 months