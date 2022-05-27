Deco Mica Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.74 crore, up 25.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deco Mica are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.74 crore in March 2022 up 25.21% from Rs. 17.36 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 138% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022 down 39.32% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2021.
Deco Mica shares closed at 42.65 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 77.71% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Deco Mica
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.74
|19.48
|17.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.74
|19.48
|17.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.20
|11.25
|11.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.42
|0.31
|-0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.07
|1.90
|1.70
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.29
|0.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.64
|3.46
|2.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.12
|2.27
|0.78
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.02
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.42
|2.30
|0.89
|Interest
|0.46
|0.36
|0.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|1.93
|0.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|1.93
|0.43
|Tax
|0.06
|0.53
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.10
|1.41
|0.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.10
|1.41
|0.27
|Equity Share Capital
|4.20
|4.20
|4.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|3.35
|0.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|3.35
|0.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|3.35
|0.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|3.35
|0.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited