Deco Mica Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.74 crore, up 25.21% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deco Mica are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.74 crore in March 2022 up 25.21% from Rs. 17.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 138% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022 down 39.32% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2021.

Deco Mica shares closed at 42.65 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 77.71% returns over the last 6 months

Deco Mica
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.74 19.48 17.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 21.74 19.48 17.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.20 11.25 11.69
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.42 0.31 -0.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.07 1.90 1.70
Depreciation 0.29 0.29 0.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.64 3.46 2.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.12 2.27 0.78
Other Income 0.30 0.02 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.42 2.30 0.89
Interest 0.46 0.36 0.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.04 1.93 0.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.04 1.93 0.43
Tax 0.06 0.53 0.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.10 1.41 0.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.10 1.41 0.27
Equity Share Capital 4.20 4.20 4.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 3.35 0.64
Diluted EPS -0.24 3.35 0.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 3.35 0.64
Diluted EPS -0.24 3.35 0.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

