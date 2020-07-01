Deco Mica Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.84 crore, up 16.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.84 crore in March 2020 up 16.61% from Rs. 11.01 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2020 down 473.21% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2020 down 60% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2019.

Deco Mica shares closed at 10.88 on June 23, 2020 (BSE)