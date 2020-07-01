Deco Mica Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.84 crore, up 16.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deco Mica are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.84 crore in March 2020 up 16.61% from Rs. 11.01 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2020 down 473.21% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2020 down 60% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2019.
Deco Mica shares closed at 10.88 on June 23, 2020 (BSE)
|Deco Mica
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.84
|11.73
|11.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.84
|11.73
|11.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.39
|8.88
|8.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.21
|-1.76
|-0.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.48
|1.48
|1.17
|Depreciation
|0.27
|0.27
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.82
|2.00
|2.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|0.87
|-0.33
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.07
|0.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|0.94
|0.23
|Interest
|0.59
|0.48
|0.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.66
|0.46
|-0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.66
|0.46
|-0.11
|Tax
|-0.20
|0.13
|-0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.46
|0.33
|0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.46
|0.33
|0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|4.20
|4.20
|4.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.10
|0.79
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-1.10
|0.79
|0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.10
|0.79
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-1.10
|0.79
|0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:44 am