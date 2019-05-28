Deco Mica Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.01 crore, down 11.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.01 crore in March 2019 down 11.37% from Rs. 12.42 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2019 up 27.75% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2019 down 61.24% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2018.

Deco Mica EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2018.

Deco Mica shares closed at 21.50 on May 20, 2019 (BSE)