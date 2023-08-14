Deco Mica Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.24 crore, down 17.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.24 crore in June 2023 down 17.61% from Rs. 19.71 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 73.64% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2023 down 27.74% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2022.

Deco Mica EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.98 in June 2022.

Deco Mica shares closed at 68.75 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.67% returns over the last 6 months and 111.86% over the last 12 months.