Deco Mica Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.71 crore, up 63.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.71 crore in June 2022 up 63.87% from Rs. 12.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022 up 15.77% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2022 up 10.48% from Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2021.

Deco Mica EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.85 in June 2021.

Deco Mica shares closed at 30.95 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.12% returns over the last 6 months and 24.55% over the last 12 months.