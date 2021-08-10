Deco Mica Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.03 crore, up 67.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.03 crore in June 2021 up 67.16% from Rs. 7.19 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2021 up 67.47% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2021 up 34.78% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2020.

Deco Mica EPS has increased to Rs. 0.85 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.51 in June 2020.

Deco Mica shares closed at 25.00 on August 05, 2021 (BSE)