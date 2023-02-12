Deco Mica Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.20 crore, down 6.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.20 crore in December 2022 down 6.57% from Rs. 19.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 68.99% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2022 down 42.08% from Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2021.