Deco Mica Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.20 crore, down 6.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.20 crore in December 2022 down 6.57% from Rs. 19.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 68.99% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2022 down 42.08% from Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2021.

Deco Mica EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.35 in December 2021.

Read More

Deco Mica shares closed at 59.60 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 83.67% returns over the last 6 months and 96.38% over the last 12 months.