    Deco Mica Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.20 crore, down 6.57% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deco Mica are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.20 crore in December 2022 down 6.57% from Rs. 19.48 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 68.99% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2022 down 42.08% from Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2021.

    Deco Mica
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.2022.4219.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.2022.4219.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.0714.7311.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.36-0.490.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.232.151.90
    Depreciation0.330.330.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.924.763.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.010.952.27
    Other Income0.160.250.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.171.202.30
    Interest0.550.650.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.610.551.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.610.551.93
    Tax0.180.140.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.440.411.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.440.411.41
    Equity Share Capital4.204.204.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.040.993.35
    Diluted EPS1.040.993.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.040.993.35
    Diluted EPS1.040.993.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited