Deco Mica Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.64 crore, up 33.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.64 crore in December 2020 up 33.34% from Rs. 11.73 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2020 up 76.41% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2020 up 20.66% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2019.

Deco Mica EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.79 in December 2019.

Deco Mica shares closed at 18.55 on February 08, 2021 (BSE)