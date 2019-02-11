Deco Mica Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.34 crore, up 15.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.34 crore in December 2018 up 15.27% from Rs. 11.57 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2018 up 0.58% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2018 up 19.67% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2017.

Deco Mica EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.19 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.19 in December 2017.

Deco Mica shares closed at 28.05 on February 07, 2019 (BSE)