DECIPHER LABS Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 34.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in March 2022 down 34.23% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 924.62% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022 up 250% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

DECIPHER LABS EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.

DECIPHER LABS shares closed at 45.00 on May 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.95% returns over the last 6 months and 21.79% over the last 12 months.