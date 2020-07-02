DECIPHER LABS Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 37.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in March 2020 down 37.47% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 78.13% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 75% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019.

DECIPHER LABS EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2019.

DECIPHER LABS shares closed at 26.00 on June 30, 2020 (BSE)