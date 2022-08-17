DECIPHER LABS Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, up 188.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in June 2022 up 188.28% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 22.4% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 28.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

DECIPHER LABS EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2021.

DECIPHER LABS shares closed at 44.55 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.28% returns over the last 6 months and 22.05% over the last 12 months.