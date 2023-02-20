 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DECIPHER LABS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 92.18% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DECIPHER LABS are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 92.18% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2022 down 2251.48% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

DECIPHER LABS
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.03 0.12 0.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.03 0.12 0.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.02 0.03 0.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.04 0.05
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.06 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 -0.03 0.10
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 -0.02 0.11
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.09 -0.02 0.11
Exceptional Items -2.24 -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.33 -0.02 0.11
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.33 -0.02 0.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.33 -0.02 0.11
Equity Share Capital 10.10 10.10 10.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.30 -0.02 0.11
Diluted EPS -2.30 -0.02 0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.30 -0.02 0.11
Diluted EPS -2.30 -0.02 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited