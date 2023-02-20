English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    DECIPHER LABS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 92.18% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DECIPHER LABS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 92.18% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2022 down 2251.48% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

    DECIPHER LABS shares closed at 20.90 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -57.35% returns over the last 6 months and -67.29% over the last 12 months.

    DECIPHER LABS
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.030.120.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.030.120.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.020.030.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.040.05
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.060.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.09-0.030.10
    Other Income0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.09-0.020.11
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.09-0.020.11
    Exceptional Items-2.24----
    P/L Before Tax-2.33-0.020.11
    Tax0.000.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.33-0.020.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.33-0.020.11
    Equity Share Capital10.1010.1010.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.30-0.020.11
    Diluted EPS-2.30-0.020.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.30-0.020.11
    Diluted EPS-2.30-0.020.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #DECIPHER LABS #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 01:00 pm