DECIPHER LABS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 92.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DECIPHER LABS are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 92.18% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2022 down 2251.48% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.
DECIPHER LABS shares closed at 20.90 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -57.35% returns over the last 6 months and -67.29% over the last 12 months.
|DECIPHER LABS
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.03
|0.12
|0.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.03
|0.12
|0.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.02
|0.03
|0.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.04
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.06
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.03
|0.10
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.02
|0.11
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.02
|0.11
|Exceptional Items
|-2.24
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.33
|-0.02
|0.11
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.33
|-0.02
|0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.33
|-0.02
|0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|10.10
|10.10
|10.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.30
|-0.02
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-2.30
|-0.02
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.30
|-0.02
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-2.30
|-0.02
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited