DECIPHER LABS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 92.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 92.18% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2022 down 2251.48% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

DECIPHER LABS shares closed at 20.90 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -57.35% returns over the last 6 months and -67.29% over the last 12 months.