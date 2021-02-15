DECIPHER LABS Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 35.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in December 2020 down 35.08% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 27.46% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

DECIPHER LABS EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2019.

DECIPHER LABS shares closed at 37.50 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 59.91% returns over the last 6 months and 33.69% over the last 12 months.