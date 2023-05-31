English
    DECIPHER LABS Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.78 crore, down 58.02% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DECIPHER LABS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.78 crore in March 2023 down 58.02% from Rs. 23.29 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2023 down 292.04% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2023 down 232.62% from Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2022.

    DECIPHER LABS shares closed at 18.26 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -36.82% returns over the last 6 months and -67.42% over the last 12 months.

    DECIPHER LABS
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.7811.0623.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.7811.0623.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.100.02--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.04----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.8411.9411.71
    Depreciation0.120.110.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.652.068.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.98-3.072.43
    Other Income0.15-2.310.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.82-5.382.59
    Interest0.070.130.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.89-5.512.45
    Exceptional Items---2.24--
    P/L Before Tax-3.89-7.752.45
    Tax0.370.010.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.27-7.751.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.27-7.751.95
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.16--0.36
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.43-7.752.31
    Equity Share Capital10.1010.1010.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.23-7.681.93
    Diluted EPS-4.23-7.681.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.23-7.681.93
    Diluted EPS-4.23-7.681.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #DECIPHER LABS #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 12:44 pm