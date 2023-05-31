DECIPHER LABS Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.78 crore, down 58.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DECIPHER LABS are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.78 crore in March 2023 down 58.02% from Rs. 23.29 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2023 down 292.04% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2023 down 232.62% from Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2022.
DECIPHER LABS shares closed at 18.26 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -36.82% returns over the last 6 months and -67.42% over the last 12 months.
|DECIPHER LABS
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.78
|11.06
|23.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.78
|11.06
|23.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.10
|0.02
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.04
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.84
|11.94
|11.71
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.11
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.65
|2.06
|8.95
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.98
|-3.07
|2.43
|Other Income
|0.15
|-2.31
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.82
|-5.38
|2.59
|Interest
|0.07
|0.13
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.89
|-5.51
|2.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-2.24
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.89
|-7.75
|2.45
|Tax
|0.37
|0.01
|0.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.27
|-7.75
|1.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.27
|-7.75
|1.95
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.16
|--
|0.36
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.43
|-7.75
|2.31
|Equity Share Capital
|10.10
|10.10
|10.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.23
|-7.68
|1.93
|Diluted EPS
|-4.23
|-7.68
|1.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.23
|-7.68
|1.93
|Diluted EPS
|-4.23
|-7.68
|1.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited