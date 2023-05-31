DECIPHER LABS Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.78 crore, down 58.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.78 crore in March 2023 down 58.02% from Rs. 23.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2023 down 292.04% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2023 down 232.62% from Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2022.

DECIPHER LABS shares closed at 18.26 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -36.82% returns over the last 6 months and -67.42% over the last 12 months.