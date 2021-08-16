DECIPHER LABS Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.40 crore, down 5.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.40 crore in June 2021 down 5.81% from Rs. 14.22 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2021 up 224.6% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2021 up 44.83% from Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2020.

DECIPHER LABS EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2020.

DECIPHER LABS shares closed at 36.75 on August 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 6.21% returns over the last 6 months and 61.18% over the last 12 months.