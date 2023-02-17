 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DECIPHER LABS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.06 crore, down 19.37% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DECIPHER LABS are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.06 crore in December 2022 down 19.37% from Rs. 13.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.75 crore in December 2022 down 206.52% from Rs. 7.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.27 crore in December 2022 down 166.79% from Rs. 7.89 crore in December 2021.

DECIPHER LABS
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.06 12.12 13.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.06 12.12 13.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.02 0.03 0.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.94 11.78 12.42
Depreciation 0.11 0.10 0.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.06 1.18 0.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.07 -0.97 0.36
Other Income -2.31 2.66 7.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.38 1.69 7.67
Interest 0.13 0.12 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.51 1.57 7.53
Exceptional Items -2.24 -- --
P/L Before Tax -7.75 1.57 7.53
Tax 0.01 0.38 0.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.75 1.19 7.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.75 1.19 7.28
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 1.01 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -7.75 2.21 7.28
Equity Share Capital 10.10 10.10 10.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.68 1.18 7.21
Diluted EPS -7.68 1.18 7.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.68 1.18 7.21
Diluted EPS -7.68 1.18 7.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited