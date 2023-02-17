DECIPHER LABS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.06 crore, down 19.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DECIPHER LABS are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.06 crore in December 2022 down 19.37% from Rs. 13.71 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.75 crore in December 2022 down 206.52% from Rs. 7.28 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.27 crore in December 2022 down 166.79% from Rs. 7.89 crore in December 2021.
DECIPHER LABS shares closed at 21.15 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -52.53% returns over the last 6 months and -66.90% over the last 12 months.
|DECIPHER LABS
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.06
|12.12
|13.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.06
|12.12
|13.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.02
|0.03
|0.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.94
|11.78
|12.42
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.10
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.06
|1.18
|0.55
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.07
|-0.97
|0.36
|Other Income
|-2.31
|2.66
|7.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.38
|1.69
|7.67
|Interest
|0.13
|0.12
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.51
|1.57
|7.53
|Exceptional Items
|-2.24
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.75
|1.57
|7.53
|Tax
|0.01
|0.38
|0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.75
|1.19
|7.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.75
|1.19
|7.28
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|1.01
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.75
|2.21
|7.28
|Equity Share Capital
|10.10
|10.10
|10.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.68
|1.18
|7.21
|Diluted EPS
|-7.68
|1.18
|7.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.68
|1.18
|7.21
|Diluted EPS
|-7.68
|1.18
|7.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited