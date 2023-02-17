English
    DECIPHER LABS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.06 crore, down 19.37% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DECIPHER LABS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.06 crore in December 2022 down 19.37% from Rs. 13.71 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.75 crore in December 2022 down 206.52% from Rs. 7.28 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.27 crore in December 2022 down 166.79% from Rs. 7.89 crore in December 2021.

    DECIPHER LABS shares closed at 21.15 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -52.53% returns over the last 6 months and -66.90% over the last 12 months.

    DECIPHER LABS
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.0612.1213.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.0612.1213.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.020.030.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.9411.7812.42
    Depreciation0.110.100.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.061.180.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.07-0.970.36
    Other Income-2.312.667.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.381.697.67
    Interest0.130.120.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.511.577.53
    Exceptional Items-2.24----
    P/L Before Tax-7.751.577.53
    Tax0.010.380.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.751.197.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.751.197.28
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--1.01--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-7.752.217.28
    Equity Share Capital10.1010.1010.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.681.187.21
    Diluted EPS-7.681.187.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.681.187.21
    Diluted EPS-7.681.187.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 am