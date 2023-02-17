DECIPHER LABS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.06 crore, down 19.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.06 crore in December 2022 down 19.37% from Rs. 13.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.75 crore in December 2022 down 206.52% from Rs. 7.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.27 crore in December 2022 down 166.79% from Rs. 7.89 crore in December 2021.

DECIPHER LABS shares closed at 21.15 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -52.53% returns over the last 6 months and -66.90% over the last 12 months.