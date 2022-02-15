DECIPHER LABS Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.71 crore, down 0.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.71 crore in December 2021 down 0.18% from Rs. 13.74 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.28 crore in December 2021 up 6919.19% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.89 crore in December 2021 up 952% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2020.

DECIPHER LABS EPS has increased to Rs. 7.21 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2020.

DECIPHER LABS shares closed at 58.00 on February 14, 2022 (BSE)