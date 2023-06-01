Decillion Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 0.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in March 2023 up 0.39% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2023 down 286.01% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2023 down 330% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

Decillion Fin shares closed at 18.71 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.91% returns over the last 6 months