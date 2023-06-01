English
    Decillion Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 0.39% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Decillion Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in March 2023 up 0.39% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2023 down 286.01% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2023 down 330% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

    Decillion Fin shares closed at 18.71 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.91% returns over the last 6 months

    Decillion Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.230.230.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.230.230.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.050.05
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.090.01-0.03
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.560.020.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.460.150.19
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.460.150.20
    Interest0.010.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.460.140.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.460.140.18
    Tax-0.120.040.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.340.100.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.340.100.18
    Equity Share Capital3.503.503.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.980.290.52
    Diluted EPS-0.980.290.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.980.290.52
    Diluted EPS-0.980.290.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 01:47 pm