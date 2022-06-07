Decillion Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 47.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in March 2022 up 47.07% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 up 242.74% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

Decillion Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in March 2021.

Decillion Fin shares closed at 21.40 on May 24, 2022 (BSE)