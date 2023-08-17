Decillion Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 33.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in June 2023 up 33.54% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 up 58.48% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 up 40% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

Decillion Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2022.

Decillion Fin shares closed at 13.50 on August 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -77.96% returns over the last 6 months