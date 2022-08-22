Decillion Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 39.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in June 2022 up 39.93% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 163.91% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 up 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

Decillion Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2021.

Decillion Fin shares closed at 21.50 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 78.13% returns over the last 6 months