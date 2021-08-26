Decillion Fin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 34.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2021 down 34.02% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 76.22% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 down 72.73% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

Decillion Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.28 in June 2020.

Decillion Fin shares closed at 10.98 on February 01, 2021 (BSE)