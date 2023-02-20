 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Decillion Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 19.47% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Decillion Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 19.47% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 121.94% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 125.86% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.
Decillion Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.30 in December 2021. Decillion Fin shares closed at 57.70 on February 17, 2023 (BSE)
Decillion Finance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.230.250.19
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.230.250.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.050.050.05
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.010.01--
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.020.020.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.150.18-0.58
Other Income--0.00--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.150.17-0.58
Interest0.020.020.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.140.16-0.59
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.140.16-0.59
Tax0.040.04-0.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.100.12-0.46
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.100.12-0.46
Equity Share Capital3.503.503.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.290.34-1.30
Diluted EPS0.290.34-1.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.290.34-1.30
Diluted EPS0.290.34-1.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Decillion Fin #Decillion Finance #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Feb 20, 2023 02:44 pm