Decillion Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 19.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Decillion Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 19.47% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 121.94% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 125.86% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.
Decillion Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.30 in December 2021.
|Decillion Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.23
|0.25
|0.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.23
|0.25
|0.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.01
|0.01
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.02
|0.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|0.18
|-0.58
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|0.17
|-0.58
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.16
|-0.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.14
|0.16
|-0.59
|Tax
|0.04
|0.04
|-0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.10
|0.12
|-0.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.10
|0.12
|-0.46
|Equity Share Capital
|3.50
|3.50
|3.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.29
|0.34
|-1.30
|Diluted EPS
|0.29
|0.34
|-1.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.29
|0.34
|-1.30
|Diluted EPS
|0.29
|0.34
|-1.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
