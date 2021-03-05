Decillion Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, up 804.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in December 2020 up 804.24% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020 up 707.87% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2020 up 411.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

Decillion Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2019.

Decillion Fin shares closed at 10.98 on February 01, 2021 (BSE)