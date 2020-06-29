Deccan Cements Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 123.79 crore, down 19.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deccan Cements are:
Net Sales at Rs 123.79 crore in March 2020 down 19.66% from Rs. 154.07 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2020 down 122.61% from Rs. 13.07 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.23 crore in March 2020 down 59.17% from Rs. 32.40 crore in March 2019.
Deccan Cements shares closed at 270.30 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.69% returns over the last 6 months and -33.37% over the last 12 months.
|Deccan Cements
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|123.79
|115.77
|154.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|123.79
|115.77
|154.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.08
|11.22
|14.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.98
|6.11
|-3.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|37.86
|61.85
|Employees Cost
|6.81
|6.10
|6.94
|Depreciation
|5.50
|5.29
|5.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|95.57
|43.91
|46.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.81
|5.28
|22.33
|Other Income
|1.92
|1.97
|4.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.73
|7.25
|26.63
|Interest
|1.60
|1.88
|2.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.13
|5.37
|23.70
|Exceptional Items
|-9.62
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.49
|5.37
|23.70
|Tax
|-0.54
|1.42
|10.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.96
|3.95
|13.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.96
|3.95
|13.07
|Equity Share Capital
|7.00
|7.00
|7.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.11
|2.82
|9.33
|Diluted EPS
|-2.11
|2.82
|9.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.11
|2.82
|9.33
|Diluted EPS
|-2.11
|2.82
|9.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:00 am