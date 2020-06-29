Deccan Cements Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 123.79 crore, down 19.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.79 crore in March 2020 down 19.66% from Rs. 154.07 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2020 down 122.61% from Rs. 13.07 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.23 crore in March 2020 down 59.17% from Rs. 32.40 crore in March 2019.

Deccan Cements shares closed at 270.30 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.69% returns over the last 6 months and -33.37% over the last 12 months.