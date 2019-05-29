Deccan Cements Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 154.07 crore, down 5.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.07 crore in March 2019 down 5.85% from Rs. 163.65 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.07 crore in March 2019 up 50.22% from Rs. 8.70 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.40 crore in March 2019 up 47.07% from Rs. 22.03 crore in March 2018.

Deccan Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 9.33 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.21 in March 2018.

Deccan Cements shares closed at 433.80 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 14.32% returns over the last 6 months and -6.76% over the last 12 months.