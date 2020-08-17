Deccan Cements Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 138.61 crore, down 23.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.61 crore in June 2020 down 23.86% from Rs. 182.05 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.12 crore in June 2020 up 11.94% from Rs. 23.33 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.07 crore in June 2020 down 0.73% from Rs. 42.38 crore in June 2019.

Deccan Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 18.65 in June 2020 from Rs. 16.66 in June 2019.

Deccan Cements shares closed at 272.25 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.76% returns over the last 6 months and -27.15% over the last 12 months.