Deccan Cements Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 182.05 crore, up 12.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 182.05 crore in June 2019 up 12.57% from Rs. 161.72 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.33 crore in June 2019 up 105.66% from Rs. 11.35 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.38 crore in June 2019 up 71.65% from Rs. 24.69 crore in June 2018.

Deccan Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 16.66 in June 2019 from Rs. 8.10 in June 2018.

Deccan Cements shares closed at 357.10 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.22% returns over the last 6 months and -23.78% over the last 12 months.